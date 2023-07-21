44% of Crypto Hedge Funds Embrace DEXs, Despite Regulatory and Cybersecurity Worries

July 2023 by BanklessTimes.com

In a recent analysis by BanklessTimes.com, 44% of crypto hedge funds are now using DEXs. This is up from 31% in 2021 and 42% in 2022, suggesting that DEXs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional investors.

BanklessTimes crypto expert Alice Leetham commented on the findings:

The number of crypto hedge funds embracing DEXs is quite remarkable, given the challenges that still remain in terms of regulatory uncertainty and cybersecurity. It appears that more investors are now recognizing the advantages of decentralized exchanges.

There are several reasons why crypto hedge funds are embracing DEXs. First, DEXs offer lower fees than centralized exchanges. This is because DEXs do not need to maintain a large infrastructure, such as order books and matching engines.

Second, DEXs offer greater anonymity. This is because transactions on DEXs are not recorded on a public blockchain like Bitcoin or Ethereum. This makes it more difficult for regulators and law enforcement to track transactions. The full story and statistics can be found here: 44% of Crypto Hedge Funds Embrace DEXs, Despite Regulatory and Cybersecurity Worries