43% US Risk Professionals Say Cyber Incidents will Thrive in 2020

April 2020 by Atlas VPN

According to the Atlas VPN investigation, 43% of business professionals predict US companies will get involved in a cyber accident by the end of 2020. A survey conducted among business and risk consultants reveals that cybercrime, data breaches, and IT failures are the most common threats to enterprises in the US this year.

The report shows that:

• 43% of business and risk professionals predict US companies will get involved in a cyber accident by the end of 2020.

• 37% of the survey respondents addressed the risk of business interruption issues. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the percentage is expected to grow within the next few months.

• Companies worldwide are aware of cybersecurity-related risks, and this year are planning on investing in protection.

• In 2020, 47% of organizations from the world reported a significant investment increase in cloud security; the expenses are predicted to rise from $636 million in 2020 to $1.63 billion in 2023.