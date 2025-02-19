42Crunch Strengthens Strategic Leadership with New Board Appointments

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

42Crunch announced the appointment of Tansel Ismail and Tushar Kothari to its Board of Directors. 42Crunch is experiencing rapid growth as enterprises increasingly embrace a security-by-design approach to address the vulnerabilities inherent in their APIs. These appointments will help 42Crunch strengthen its strategic leadership to serve the growing demand for robust, secure-by-design, scalable API security for enterprises globally.

Tansel Ismail is a Vice President at Energy Impact Partners (EIP), the lead investor in 42Crunch, with deep expertise in cybersecurity investments across all growth stages. He has partnered with companies like Dragos, Corelight, Attivo Networks (acquired by SentinelOne), and Swimlane, supporting them in scaling from early-stage innovation to global market leadership.

Tushar Kothari, is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in cybersecurity and SaaS. Tushar was CEO of Attivo Networks which was sold to Sentinel One for over $600m. He brings a proven track record of driving exponential growth and operational excellence. Kothari has successfully scaled multiple organizations and has held senior commercial leadership roles at companies like Cisco Systems and Juniper Networks, prior to his role at Attivo Networks.