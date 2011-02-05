42Crunch raises $17m in Series A

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

42Crunch, the API security, announces that it has secured $17 million in a Series A investment led by Energy Impact Partners, a leading global investment firm, joined by Adara Ventures. 42Crunch is the creator of the world’s first Application Programming Interface (API) micro-firewall and a pioneer in protecting APIs against attacks listed in the OWASP Top 10 for API Security.

As stated in the Gartner report, ‘API Security: What You Need to Do to Protect Your APIs’, “By 2022, API abuses will move from an infrequent to the most-frequent attack vector, resulting in data breaches for enterprise web applications.”

Traditional firewalls rely on patterns and signatures to detect potential issues - an approach which does not work for API traffic and results in a massive number of false positives. The 42Crunch platform has been designed to individually protect each API, stopping common cyber-attacks such as injections but also API-specific attacks such as those affecting the iPhone call recorder app and SolarWinds. Moreover, 42Crunch’s micro-firewall has been designed to be embedded with the APIs they protect, providing defence in-depth for microservice architectures, without the latency or deployment cost usually associated with traditional firewall solutions.

42Crunch is focused on securing APIs by empowering DevOps teams with automated cybersecurity tools. It is the only platform that allows continuous discovery, audit, scanning and protection of APIs throughout their entire lifecycle – from design to production – enabling enterprises managing thousands of APIs to deliver security at scale. 42Crunch is also dedicated to educating the developer community through its forum apisecurity.io.