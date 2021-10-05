42Crunch Accelerates API Security with Two Key Executive Appointments

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

42Crunch, the Developer-First API Security platform vendor, announced two key senior additions to its growing global team. Stephen Gomann has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to lead the company’s sales organization, overseeing global sales and business development. Hugh Carroll has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to lead the company’s global marketing strategy.

42Crunch offers enterprises end-to-end protection for their APIs with a developer-first platform that enables continuous, automated and scalable API security. The company has seen rapid growth and strong customer demand. The addition of Gomann and Carroll brings valuable expertise to help grow the company’s global customer base and expand awareness.

Gomann brings to 42Crunch more than two decades of experience as a senior sales leader, helping innovation-driven companies accelerate sales. Before joining 42Crunch, Gomann was managing director of sales at Cisco, where he was responsible for developing and maximizing global group revenues. Before Cisco, Gomann was vice president of sales at Signal Sciences (acquired by Fastly) and has a strong track record of success with other leading companies, including Vontu, Symantec, and Corio (acquired by IBM). In his new role, Gomann is responsible for world-wide sales and scaling 42Crunch’s sales team to keep pace with growing customer demand for API security solutions.

Carroll brings to 42Crunch more than 20 years of senior global marketing experience with high growth technology start-ups and private and public companies. He joined 42Crunch from Akamai, where he was vice president of marketing. Before that role, he led marketing at Asavie (acquired by Akamai) where he was responsible for the company’s global marketing strategy. Prior to that, Carroll was vice president of partners and growth markets for Axway. Before that, Carroll was vice president of marketing at Vordel (acquired by Axway). In his new role, Carroll will lead 42Crunch’s global marketing strategy and work closely with sales, partners and customers to raise awareness for the company’s API security solutions.

The addition of Gomann as CRO and Carroll as CMO comes on the heels of 42Crunch securing $17 million in a Series A investment.

42Crunch bridges the gap between API development and security teams with a simple, automated platform that provides auditing, live endpoint scanning, and micro API firewall protection. Unlike other solutions on the market, the 42Crunch platform empowers development, security and operations teams with a set of integrated tools to easily build security into the foundation of the API and enforce those policies throughout the API lifecycle. By delivering security as code you enable a seamless DevSecOps experience, allowing innovation at the speed of business without sacrificing integrity.