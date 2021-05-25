3rd anniversary of GDPR

May 2021 by Adrien Gendre, chief product officer and co-founder of Vade

On the 3rd anniversary of GDPR coming into effect, please see below for comment from Adrien Gendre, chief product officer and co-founder of Vade:

“The third anniversary of the GDPR is an opportunity for companies to reflect on cybersecurity and how they are ensuring the safety of customers’ or clients’ data.

“It’s worth remembering that emails are hackers’ preferred method of attack, meaning that organisations need to make sure they are protected against phishing and other email-related threats.

“The GDPR changed the world forever, setting out two standards which companies must now adhere to. The first is ‘Privacy By Design’, which means any new process must be designed through the lens of cybersecurity, and ‘Privacy by Default’, which states that any stored data must protect personal data.

“On the third anniversary of the revolutionary GDPR, companies should remember the need to safeguard data. The first step in doing this is to teach staff to recognise dangerous emails. Education should also be combined with the very best email security systems. No company can afford to fall foul of the GDPR, both in financial and reputational terms. Organisations have a moral duty to keep data safe, as well as a legal obligation.”