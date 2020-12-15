31% of UK gamers hide how much they game from their parents

December 2020 by Kaspersky

Nearly a third (31%) of gamers in England are ashamed of how much they game and hide it from their parents. This is according to global research1 by Kaspersky, and discussed in an upcoming Mum’s Got Game live panel, which goes live today.

This new research(1), commissioned by Kaspersky and conducted by Savanta this November, looks at gaming in 2020 across 17 countries and 5,031 respondents, and considers what dynamics between gamers and their parents have changed and what can be done to break down barriers and stigmas. According to the gamers surveyed, this UK gaming shame is due to archaic stigmas(2) that remain around it, such as ‘bad for your health’ (65%) or ‘rotting your brain’ (39%).

The biggest disappointment for gamers is that while parents appreciate many of the positives – creativity (41%), social skills (31%), problem solving (38%) – they are less able to engage with them about their passion, mainly because gameplay and the social elements of gaming are so different to the likes of movies and music. In fact, half (36%) believe that if their parents ‘got’ gaming, their relationship overall would be better.

To help with this, Kaspersky has teamed up with three mums for the first-ever “Mums Got Game” panel show. These mums are either gamers or raised professional gamers, and have a lot to say:

• Anne Fish, mum to Benjyfishy (Fortnite player for NRGgg and 2.5m Twitch subscribers)

• Keza MacDonald, Video Games Editor, Guardian

• Ruth Payne, mum to Behzinga (one of Sidemen and with 4m YouTube subscribers)

This will be broadcast on YouTube on December 9th at 11am GMT. Andrew Winton, Vice President of Marketing at Kaspersky, said, “Gaming has provided huge support to many this year; offering solace, relief and friendship in difficult times. But for many families, the negative perceptions of gaming can be very counter-productive in enabling open dialogue and building relationships. We hope that the wise words from these mums will help others start to have better and more positive conversations between gamers and parents.”

Soundbites from our mums:

Anne

• “eSports and gaming offer transferable skills like leadership and communication, and colleges and universities are doing courses to help with this”

• “Having the gaming machine in a public space means it can become part of family conversation”

• “We’re all stuck indoors so what better time to engage a bit more in your kids’ games”

Keza

• “Supporting your kids’ passions is vital, even if you don’t share them”

• “It’s about seeing games the same way as you’d see any other interest and not necessarily as potentially insidious force”

• “Gaming careers are well paid and range from music to art, development to coding, design, writing… and even journalism”

Ruth

• “It’s important to keep an eye what they’re doing, but you do need to trust them”

• “You don’t have to know how to game to get games”

• “Gaming has given Ethan a huge, new confidence”

• “Gaming friends are a huge support system”

1"Generation Game" research was commissioned by Kaspersky and conducted by Savanta in November 2020, over 17 countries and 5,031 respondents. All respondents were under 35, spread evenly across gender, age and socioeconomics within that, consider themselves gamers, and game at least 5-10 hours per week on a PC. The countries are: Russia, USA & UK (at least 500 each), Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Turkey and UAE (at least 250 each).

2Negative Stereotypes of Online Gamers and the Communication Consequences 3Based on 3.1bn global gamers, 48% are on PC