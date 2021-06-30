30th June 16:00-17:00 - Combatting Ransomware Attacks 2021

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

The availability of more advanced encryption technologies, the rise in the value of cryptocurrency, the explosion of Ransomware-as-a-Service offerings on the dark web, and the sudden expansion of the victim pool through WFH and BYOD trends, has made ransomware attacks the go-to exploit for semi-skilled cybercriminals looking to maximise their ROI.

Prevention, detection and response strategies to ensure business continuity and support attribution procedures.

In this 60-minute webinar, we explore the factors fuelling the explosion of ransomware activity in the power grid environment, and examine the prevention, detection and response strategies that must be employed to get ahead and stay ahead of the attackers. We consider how more reliable data backups can be created to support business continuity in the face of an attack, how incident response strategies must transform to better support the attribution process, and how the power grid community can work more closely together to bring cybercriminals to justice and deter future attacks.

Webinar: 16:00-17:00 CET

Wednesday 30th June 2021

