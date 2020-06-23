2nd July: Portshift to Present on Kubernetes Security at Cloud Native Computing Foundation Member Webinar

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Portshift announced the company’s participation in a CNCF Member Webinar titled Stay on Top of Ongoing Kubernetes Security Hygiene. The goal of the presenters is to provide attending DevOps, Kubernetes and security professionals with the proper insight and guidance to effectively protect cloud workloads using advanced technologies and processes.

Container deployments in Kubernetes clusters create both familiar and new security challenges. Given the ephemeral nature of containers and the speed and agility goals of microservices architecture, a preliminary detection of potential risks and an early discovery of viable threats will yield the best security outcomes.

Successfully addressing the Kubernetes security challenges requires integrating security into each phase of the container lifecycle: build, deploy, and run. But it doesn’t stop at the pod or node level. It needs to secure the Kubernetes control elements (Master node, API server, etcd, kubelet and more.

Portshift – Zohar Kaufman VP of R&D, Co-founder of Portshift and Ariel Shuper, VP of Product for Portshift
Webinar on Kubernetes security hygiene
July 2nd, 2020

Key Discussion Points and Best Practices During this Webinar:

1. Kubei runtime scanner (open-source)

a. Runtime discovery of vulnerable pods

b. Kubernetes infrastructure vulnerability assessment

2. Hardening pods configurations with Pod Security Profiles (PSP)

3. Advanced detection of potential risks - roles, secrets and security contexts, inside the deployment pipeline (CD)

4. Network policies security best practices

5. Protection of Kubernetes Master node elements

