Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

EVENTS

2nd-3rd November, : FranSec Event Overview

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

The FranSec IT Security Conference returns virtually for the 2nd year on 2nd-3rd November, as part of a European series dedicated to tackling regional cyber security challenges.

FranSec is a CPE certified summit which brings together 100s of IT security experts from a range of industries across France, such as Banking & Finance, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Government, Utilities, Manufacturing and Retail. Network with senior security experts and benchmark your digital maturity with industry leaders from the likes of Sony, Renault, Veolia, Ministère de l’Intérieur, Technicolor, BNP Paribas, Decathlon and Carrefour. Learn from a range of interactive sessions like panel discussions, real-life case studies and thought-led keynotes, as well as enjoying dedicated networking time.

For the full agenda, speaker list and to learn more about the event, visit: france.cyberseries.io.

Subscribers of Global Security Magazine can secure their FREE pass with code GLOBALSEC here: italy.cyberseries.io/register

*Offer is for end-users only. Individuals who work for cyber security companies and/or consultancies do not qualify for a free pass, but can get 10% off their ticket with code: SECURE10




See previous articles

    













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 