29 September Webinar EBRC: Cyber resilience portal - Follow ISO 22301 best practice

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

Define and use the continuity arrangements designed for your business EBRC invites you to the 29th September 2020 for a webinar dedicated to the Cyber-Resilience Portal in order to easily define and use Business Continuity components specifically designed for your business.

What is ISO 22301 certification? How can it help you to manage when disaster strikes? EBRC is an ISO 22301 certified business, and is offering a training session about the advantages and details of this standard to help you create a robust business continuity strategy.

It will also be the opportunity for you to learn more about our new Cyber-Resilience Portal, which enables you to gather everything you need to create a Business Continuity Plan and a Disaster Recovery Plan on a single platform. Our Cyber-Resilience Portal also ease and structure audits.

PROGRAMME

10:00 - Opening

10:05 - EBRC presentation

10:10 – Cyber-Resilience Portal

ISO 22301 framework, make the most of the certification

Centralize all your resources in one unique platform

Get ready to face a disaster!10:20 - Q&A Session

10 :30 - End

Practical Information

The webinar will be held in English with an English PowerPoint presentation. This session is strictly reserved to end-users, IT service provider companies cannot access the webinar. Pre-registrations are mandatory in order to receive a link and access the webinar.

We use Eventbrite to collect registrations to our webinars. At any time, you can contact our DPO to receive more information regarding your personal data.

