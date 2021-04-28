28th April 16:00-17:00 Webinar Navigating the Threat-Scape

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Getting ahead of the threat by understanding how cybercrime groups are re-organising and collaborating to target the power grid

The past year has seen a sharp rise in cyberattacks against the power grid, with sophisticated social engineering tactics being leveraged by cybercriminals to open new doorways into the grid.

This 60-minute webinar deep-dives into the lessons learnt from the most recent cyberattacks on the power grid, providing insights into how cybercrime groups are evolving, re-organising and honing their skills to enable higher-stakes activities. Through a series of presentations and panel discussions we predict the nature of the attacks on the horizon for complex IT and OT converged infrastructures, and we quantify the risk facing the grid in the next 2-3 years. Finally, we identify the organisational, workforce and technical strategies urgently required to strengthen your cybersecurity posture and enable you to get ahead, and stay ahead, of the threat.

By getting to know your adversary inside out, and being able to predict their every move, power grid cybersecurity teams and their engineering colleagues stand a much better chance of building and maintaining infrastructure that is both secure-by-design and adaptive to the demands of a more malicious threat landscape.

