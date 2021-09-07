28 - 29 September The International Security Expo: Registration is now live for International Security Expo and new co-located cyber event

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

Registration is now open for The International Security Expo – the world’s premier Government, industry, academia and end-user event. The exhibition will return to Olympia, London from 28 - 29 September, reuniting the entire security market at the first Government-focused face-to-face event for almost 18 months.

Over 14,000 vetted visitors looking to source the latest security products and solutions for Government, CNI, major events, law enforcement & military, public and private sector, transport and cyber are set to attend the award-winning event. They will be able to peruse the stands of more than 400 global exhibitors showcasing cutting edge innovations and next-generation capabilities. The line-up includes the likes of Apstec, Excelerate, HS Security Group, Smitie, Bastion Security Products and more.

For the first time in the show’s history, ISE will be co-located with a brand-new security event, The International Cyber Expo (ICE), which will bridge the gap between the physical and cyber security industries. Aimed at Government and CISOs, it will deliver premium learning opportunities around cyber security risks and threats, detection and response, as well as showcase the very latest technology and services that protect the digital and physical future of businesses.

Dedicated zones for a tailored event

With an exclusive first-hand look, the major-scale event unites the entire security buying chain and allows thousands of visitors to source, test and buy the latest game-changing solutions from the world’s leading suppliers. Exhibitors can demonstrate their product capabilities, technological advancements and high-level solutions within each market through a number of dedicated zones.

As the second most visited area at ISE 2019, the popular Drone & Counter UAV Zone will return so suppliers of drone and counter drone capabilities can demonstrate their latest technologies and solutions. The zone will host exhibitors including Robin Radar, SeeQuestor, D-Fend Solutions and Riegl. Visitors that are responsible for the security of borders and utility installations can attend practical presentations and case studies in a dedicated conference theatre.

A new and enhanced Perimeter Protection Zone will feature the latest products from video surveillance and intruder detection to fencing, barriers and bollards including the likes of Frontier Putts, Abus, Fastline Steel Services and ARX Security. A Live Testing Lab will provide visitors with an opportunity to witness these physical security products in action from a team of professional forced entry specialists.

Representing the UK’s Counter-IED supply chain and Her Majesty’s Government, British Army and security forces, the Counter-EO UK pavilion is dedicated entirely to countering the threat of explosive devices. Across the two day event, expert teams will demonstrate how to disarm, detect and diffuse explosive devices in the Counter-EO UK Live Demonstration Theatre.

Finally, the Disaster and Resilience Zone will continue to provide the annual meeting place for businesses to showcase and source the latest products to remain resilient during a crisis as well as the solutions to recover and the tools to rebuild. It will host exhibitors including SCEG, SHERP and Hippo Multipower.

Top names leading the way

Helping to shape the agenda, a carefully curated Advisory Council made up of the most credible Government, industry and leading academic stakeholders has been formed to ensure the exhibition accurately reflects the security industry and covers the full spectrum of security trends. An impressive 62 industry experts sit on this panel, including the likes of Dr Jamie Shea, Deputy Assistant Security General at NATO, Philip Whittaker, Head of Security Projects Operational Security group, HM Prisons and Probation Service, and Patrick Holdaway, Head of Operations at National Business Crime Unit (NBCC).

Chairman of the International Security Expo Advisory Council and former UK Security Minister, Admiral the Rt Hon Lord West of Spithead GCB DSC PC DUniv said: “The UK is ideally suited to being the global centre of excellence for security given our long history in counter terrorism, joint approach between government and the private sector and the reputation our intelligence and security agencies have worldwide. International Security Expo is the high-end security event that showcases that centre of excellence and I am delighted that so many major brand names exhibit.”

Best in class education programme

With such a line-up of high-profile names, this year’s educational agenda will deliver the latest insights, analysis and invaluable perspective from world-leading security and cyber industry experts, discussing mitigation strategies, best practices and high-level policy. With innovation at the heart of the event, ISE brings together Government, industry, academia and the entire end-user community to debate current and new challenges and share experiences, knowledge and ideas. All sessions addressing the latest topics and threats are CPD certified and a full programme will be announced in the coming months.

Delivering invaluable networking opportunities

Recognising the importance of getting the industry moving after such a turbulent year, the show’s personalised matchmaking service designed to match qualified buyers with hand-picked solution providers, CONNECT+, will be free of charge to all exhibitors for the first time in the show’s history. Helping visitors and exhibitors to network and build strong relationships, the platform utilises a longstanding understanding and comprehensive database of the entire security industry, covering every sector from CNI and Major Events to Law Enforcement and Military.

International Security Expo, Event Director Rachael Shattock said: “This past year has shown us that we live in unprecedented and uncertain times and as such, protecting our security for all eventualities is more important than ever before. The industry is quickly adapting to new and unforeseen risks and challenges and we are proud to deliver an event that will help to foster collaboration and drive the industry forward at such a critical time.

As the world returns to normal, we are delighted to connect the industry through face-to-face meetings once again. With such an incredible Advisory Council behind us, we’re excited to announce the best-in-class educational programme and exciting show features in the coming months. It really will be an event that no security professional can miss.”

Registration is now open. For more information and to register your interest to attend the International Security Expo visit: https://www.internationalsecurityex....