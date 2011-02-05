28 - 29 September : Respond to crises with help from The Disaster & Resilience Zone

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

International Security Expo is returning to Olympia London this September with a range of Pavilions and Zones, each dedicated to a particular field of security to help visitors navigate the show with ease. One of which, the Disaster & Resilience Zone, will combine the latest innovations in crisis management with a comprehensive education programme.

Attendees will be able to network face-to-face with the Zone’s exhibitors and discover their world-leading products to help businesses remain resilient during a crisis, as well as the solutions to recover and the tools to rebuild. This will be complemented by the Disaster and Resilience Conference, sponsored by Everbridge, where a series of sessions hosted by industry leaders will cover the full disaster management process.

Remain resilient during a crisis with the latest product innovations

Within the Disaster & Resilience Zone, a range of exhibitors will showcase their innovative products such as Hippo Multipower, which manufacture amphibious all-terrain vehicles for military, fire, rescue and disaster relief operations. Global provider of solutions for hospital, first response, and emergency medicine personnel, PerSys Medical, will also be present. Visitors will be able to learn more about its products, some of which focus on haemorrhage control, intraosseous and vascular access, hypothermia treatment, and airway management. While Equivital will showcase its protective solutions for those in military, first response and industrial occupations, such as its eqWave device that helps ensure social distancing is adhered to in the workplace.

Everbridge a global leader in critical event management (CEM) will showcase its end-to-end disaster response and resilience solutions on the show floor and in the Product Innovation Theatre. Everbridge provides CEM solutions for both government entities and private enterprise, including Risk Centre for monitoring threats and analysing and responding to risk; Public Warning for countrywide or geo-located population alerting; and Control Centre for physical security information management (PSIM).

While SafeHaven Trauma Centre, which specialises in crisis, disaster and trauma-responsive mental health care, will be at the event to help organisations meet best practice guidelines and international standards for ensuring the psychological wellbeing of its personnel.

First-class learning opportunities

For over a year, the COVID-19 pandemic has tested resilience planning and operations to the full, but other crises such as climate change and natural disasters, continue to remain a threat. The Disaster & Resilience Conference will see international experts tackle market-nominated topics across 14 different sessions over two days.

Conference sponsor, Everbridge, will present on both days, beginning with an expert panel on day 1 hosted by Chief Security Officer Tracy Reinhold. He will be joined by Kevin Knappett, Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) to talk about UK Alerts (the first national public warning system), plus a panel of industry security experts who will share best practice examples for responding to physical, cyber, or public safety threats and other major incidents.

“This past year has proved the need for an integrated approach to disaster response and resilience,” said Javier Colado, Senior Vice President, International at Everbridge. “Everbridge has been keeping people safe and businesses running around the world for almost 20 years. This is our fourth year supporting the International Security Expo and we look forward to sharing our expertise and experience as sponsors of the Disaster and Resilience Conference.”

Visitors will also get the opportunity to hear speakers such as Hugh Farquhar, CEO of Watchkeeper International, talk about the increase in frequency and severity of natural disasters and violent incidents, and how we can use integrated technology to manage these security risks. Other not-to-miss sessions include ‘Delivering enhanced security and resilience through green projects – the UK MoD approach’ set to be delivered by Richard Nugee, Climate Change and Sustainability Strategy Lead at UK MoD. The session will dissect the link between security, sustainability and environmental protection, and explain the MoD’s first strategy linked to UK Government’s COP26 priorities.

Attendees can also join the likes of Peter Shergold, Director of Operations at Public Health England as well as Totti Karpela, Director at Peace of Mind Limited and Joani Green, Senior Incident Response Consultant and Team Lead at F-Secure. Each expert will dive into preparation, resilient capabilities, and responding to their respective topics.

International Security Expo, Event Director Rachael Shattock said: “The coronavirus pandemic has demonstrated that a focus on Disaster & Resilience on a global scale is more relevant than ever. Consequently, we are likely to witness increased investment in solutions that mitigate the impact of unprecedented events in the future, such as new pandemics. International Security Expo aims to help the industry to move forward and stay one step ahead by allowing organisations to learn about the latest solutions in disaster and crisis security through an impressive exhibitor line-up and conference programme.”

Registration is now open.