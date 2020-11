26 November - 17 December - Storagcraft Events and Webinars Webinars

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

This is all the StorageCrft Webinar from November to December.

Thursday, November 26th

Best Practices for SPX

Register now

Thursday, December 10th

How to best leverage StorageCraft Cloud Services for DRaaS

Register now

Thursday, December 17th

What’s new in SPX Version 7 Register now

For all our recorded and upcoming BrightTalk webinars, please visit: www.StorageCraft.com/uk/Webinars