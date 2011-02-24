24 February - 11 March: Infoblox to Host Cybersecurity Roadshow 2020 across Middle East and Africa

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

Infoblox Inc. announced that it is hosting a 5-city cybersecurity tour throughout Middle East & Africa (MEA) under the theme ‘Take Network Security to the Next Level’. The roadshow will kick off on February 24th, 2020 in Amman, Jordan and will conclude in Kuwait City on the 11th of March.

At the 2020 road tour, Infoblox and its strategic partners will help regional organizations understand how to unleash the full power of their security stack, improve incident response times through extensive integrations and extend protection to support their digital transformations.

Infoblox experts will discuss how organizations are addressing core networking challenges in security and next-gen data centres and eliminating weaknesses within the core infrastructure. Event attendees will get an opportunity to participate in interactive sessions, see live demos and be inspired by industry leaders and real-world stories from organizations who will share how they are driving growth, innovation and digital transformation with Infoblox solutions. The interactive sessions will cover how to:

• Use foundational network services to easily and cost-effectively secure evolving IT architectures

• Provide visibility into and secure multi cloud platforms

• Understand security risk when internal DNS is bypassed due to the use of DoH (DNS over Https)

• Lower incident response times using automatic data sharing and ecosystem integrations

• Optimize your security costs

The full schedule of the road show, with dates and cities for the tour across Middle East & Africa are as follows:

24 February 2020 Amman, Jordan

26 February 2020 Doha, Qatar

02 March 2020 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

04 March 2020 Johannesburg, South Africa

11 March 2020 Kuwait City, Kuwait