23 September - ICT Infra 2021 : Datacenters: the Covid-19 creates a new dynamism

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

With the pandemic and teleworking, companies are increasingly outsourcing their IT infrastructures while strengthening remote access security. All to the benefit of data center infrastructure providers.

According to Turner & Townsend, in 2020 the global data center market was valued at $ 27 billion, up from $ 20 billion in 2019. A market that is expected to grow by around 5% between 2020 and 2025. This is due to the need for virtualisation, cloud and colocation. While GAFAM (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft) are driving the market up, especially in Belgium with Google’s huge datacenter in Saint-Ghislain (an investment of more than 1.6 billion euros), many colocation players are positioning themselves in this market.

With teleworking and the pandemic, access to remote IT infrastructures has become more critical than ever. From now on, data centers must be flexible, decentralised and open, without forgetting the security aspect. In order to understand the major challenges of this market, the event organiser Mark-Com Event invites you on September 23, 2021 at the Van der Valk Hotel Nivelles Sud for the ICT Infra 2021, an event exclusively dedicated to the topics of the datacenter, cloud and security. This event will offer both high-level thematic presentations and presentations of leading suppliers in their market. The exhibition will allow visitors to discover the latest technological innovations from the main players in the ICT market.

François Vajda, managing director of Mark-Com Event and organiser, comments: « The success of previous editions of ICT Infra demonstrates the interest in the topic of data centers. This event will be an opportunity for participants to learn about the latest developments in the field and find answers to their questions, all in strict compliance with current health regulations. We will offer both high level thematic presentations and presentations from suppliers in the ICT market. At the same time, a trade fair will allow visitors to discover new technological developments and understand their major challenges. The day will be introduced by a leading speaker responsible for provoking thought and fuelling debate. »

ICT Infra 2021 will address developments related to technological platforms in the world of cloud infrastructure, data center and security. This event is aimed at information and communication technology specialists and intends to enable French-speaking decision-makers to understand the latest developments in the world of cloud infrastructure, data centers and security.

The 2021 edition will be held at the Van der Valk Hotel in Nivelles Sud, which offers super-equipped conference rooms, a space of 500 m² for sponsors and a large parking lot, all in strict compliance with health measures related to the coronavirus.

