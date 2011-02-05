21-25 March 2022, London, UK: IEC CIM Week 2022

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

The 3rd annual IEC CIM Week 2022 conference, exhibition and networking forum draws together CIM implementation leaders from across the power sector to share insights on the optimal application of the standard within the utility environment, between different utilities, and with a broad range of flexibility market players. Through a series of utility case-study presentations and supplier innovation discussions we highlight the aspects of CIM that need further development to make it truly fit for purpose, identify the lessons learnt from CIM implementations across a wide rage of operational systems, discuss the effectiveness of validation tools and processes, and address how CIM can be fully leveraged to support DER integration and data exchange with a range of critical infrastructure players. Finally, we address the security and privacy issues that will strike the balance between data availability and privacy.

By the end of this week-long programme participants will have a thorough understanding of the fundamental building blocks of CIM, clarity on the cost-benefit and how to devise a business plan and implementation roadmap to secure long term investment in CIM, and full awareness of how CIM enabled systems must be secured to ensure you achieve regulatory and legal compliance.

