21-23 June at ExCeL London Keynote Speakers confirmed for Infosecurity Europe 2022

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Reed Exhibitions Ltd, the organiser of Infosecurity Europe, Europe’s most influential information security event, has announced the Keynote agenda and some of the speakers who will be presenting as part of the rich and extensive conference programme.

Visitor registration opens today (1 March) for the 2022 event, which will run from Tuesday 21-Thursday 23 June 2022 at ExCeL London. Cybersecurity professionals and members of the infosec community are invited to sign up now and secure their place in the audience to hear these fantastic speakers sharing their invaluable experience and knowledge.

Baroness Eliza Manningham-Buller, former Head of MI5, led the service through significant change as it dealt with the growth of Al-Qaida terrorism. She now serves on the Lords Select Committee on Science and Technology. In her session, Leadership in an Age of Uncertainty (Wednesday 22 June, 10:10), she will explore how agility has become more important during the global pandemic. How can businesses become nimbler? How do you lead an organisation when little is certain?

Eliza says: “I am much looking forward to this conference, and hope that my talk will suggest the qualities of leadership that we should deploy when faced by so many threats in the world today.”

Misha Glenny, author, journalist and specialist in organised crime and cybersecurity, has acted as consultant to European governments and the EU on the Balkans, and advised the US departments of State and of Justice on US-European relationships. He wrote the acclaimed book McMafia. In his talk, Geopolitics and Cyber Insecurity (Tuesday 21 June, 15:20), Glenny will offer unique insights into the challenges geopolitical tensions are creating across the tech sector, and the current climate between superpowers.

He says: “As we watch superpowers stride strategically across the world map, we are witnessing the mesh between the physical and digital threat landscape close tighter. How do we deal with it all? I will look at how tensions are created across nation states, and what are the immediate and evolving threats.”

Investigative journalist Geoff White reports for the BBC and Channel 4, and is the author of The Lazarus Heist. In his session Lessons Learned from Most Recent Cybercrime Investigations (Wednesday 22 June, 16:10) he will tell the fascinating story of North Korea’s rise to become a cyber superpower.

“Within it are lessons about how nation states apply cyber tactics to wage war against their enemies, exert influence in the world and, in some instances, make lots of money,” he says. “We’ve seen the Russian invasion into Ukraine and the cyber activity around it that’s unfolding as we speak. It’s no surprise nation states use these tactics in aggressive military campaigns. What we need to understand is the background; the interface between the cyber attackers who work for governments and the cyber criminals that set up the networks, and how that plays out in terms of geopolitics.”

Former RAF fast-jet pilot Mandy Hickson is an entrepreneur and bestselling author of An Officer, Not a Gentleman: The inspirational journey of a pioneering female fighter pilot. She offers visitors the opportunity to learn from her journey in her presentation, Perspective from the Front Line - How to Overcome Great Hurdles to Realise your Full Potential (Thursday 23 June, 10:10). Mandy will share insight into how she remained resilient in difficult situations, and the inspiration she has drawn from her experiences.

James Lyne is CEO of Helical Levity, which built CyberStart – the gamified cybersecurity education platform for young adults. He has worked with many organisations on security strategy, handled a number of severe incidents and is a frequent industry advisor. During his presentation, How Hacking Really Works (Wednesday 22 June, 15:20), he will reveal how cyber criminals operate in the real world – including hands-on demonstrations of attacks.

James says: “I’ll be explaining what the cybercrime world looks like today, what their latest tactics are, and how they make money. There’s a disconnect between expectations of what a scam looks like versus the reality of what criminals are doing. I’ll dig a little deeper into the nuts and bolts. As a self-professed massive geek, I’m really looking forward to Infosecurity Europe – to walk the floor, and see the trends in new tech. If you’re a fellow geek come and find me, I’d love to connect."

Professor Keith Martin is Professor of Information Security at Royal Holloway, University of London, and Director of the EPSRC Centre for Doctoral Training in Cyber Security for the Everyday. In his presentation Applying Cryptography in a Real World Setting to Build Secure Systems (Tuesday 21 June, 16:30), Professor Martin will explain how cryptography is used today, highlighting the security benefits and pain points, and demystifying its controversial applications and the nuances behind alarming headlines.

Nicole Mills, Exhibition Director at Infosecurity Group, comments: “Cybersecurity is a dynamic discipline, and the opportunity to learn directly from those with real-world experience of overcoming challenges and managing high pressure situations is not to be missed. Our Keynote Speakers have achieved great things, and steered organisations through the toughest times. Their expertise covers a phenomenal range of topics, from personal resilience to geopolitics on a global scale. Visitors will come away from these presentations energised, inspired and enlightened, with actionable knowledge and fresh ideas to take back to their organisations.”

Other topics explored on the Keynote Stage at Infosecurity Europe 2022 will include key threats and adversaries, tackling insider threats, building a security culture, the paradigm change in ransomware, monetisation of threats, Cybercrime-as-a-Service (CaaS), third party risk, how cyber criminals are changing their approaches, and improving detection of known and unknown threats. Full details of the conference programme are now live on the Infosecurity Europe website.