2025 Predictions: The Evolution of Endpoint Security and EUC

December 2024 by Carl Gersh, SVP Global Marketing at IGEL

As we step into 2025, the world of endpoint security and End-User Computing (EUC) continues to evolve at breakneck speed. Organisations face increasingly complex challenges: a growing attack surface, the rise of hybrid work, and the urgent need for cost-efficient and secure solutions. Here’s what we predict for the year ahead:

SHUTTERSTOCK

1. Endpoint Security Will Move to a Zero Trust Reality

The traditional ‘castle and moat’ security approach is no longer sufficient in an era where endpoints are spread across homes, co-working spaces, and offices. In 2025, zero trust architecture (ZTA) will dominate endpoint security strategies.

Supporting Evidence: Recent data indicates that zero trust adoption is accelerating, with 61% of organizations worldwide having implemented a zero trust initiative, up from 24% in 2021. (Source: CSO Online)

This significant increase underscores the shift towards zero trust as a fundamental security strategy.

2. Hybrid Workforces Will Demand Simplified Endpoint Management

The global embrace of hybrid work has made endpoint management more challenging. In 2025, IT leaders will prioritize solutions that provide centralized, scalable management without compromising user experience.

Supporting Evidence: The rise of hybrid work models has expanded the attack surface, prompting 30% of organisations to implement zero trust strategies to mitigate associated risks. (Source: Statista)

This trend highlights the need for simplified and secure endpoint management solutions.

3. AI-Driven Threat Detection Will Revolutionise Endpoint Security

AI and machine learning are no longer optional in endpoint security. In 2025, AI-powered solutions will become a cornerstone of threat detection, identifying anomalies and preventing breaches faster than ever.

Supporting Evidence: The AI in the cybersecurity market is projected to grow from approximately $24 billion in 2023 to around $134 billion by 2030, reflecting the increasing reliance on AI for threat detection and response. (Source: Statista)

This growth underscores the critical role of AI in modern cybersecurity strategies.

4. Cost Optimisation Will Be a Top Priority for IT Budgets

With economic uncertainty persisting, organisations will focus on stretching their IT budgets while maintaining robust security. Repurposing existing hardware will gain traction as a sustainable and cost-effective strategy.

Supporting Evidence: The global zero trust architecture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2025 to 2034, indicating increased investment in security solutions that also offer cost efficiencies. (Source: Global Market Insights)

This trend highlights the importance of cost-effective security measures.

5. EUC Solutions Will Prioritise Cloud Integration and Scalability

As organisations embrace DaaS (Desktop as a Service) and cloud-hosted applications, the need for flexible, cloud-ready endpoints will surge in 2025.

Supporting Evidence: The adoption of cloud-based zero trust solutions is on the rise, with 62% of organisations deploying zero trust architectures in the cloud to enhance scalability and flexibility. (Source: Global Market Insights)

This shift underscores the demand for cloud-integrated EUC solutions.

6. Security-First EUC Will Drive Vendor Consolidation

Organisations will look to consolidate vendors to simplify operations and enhance security. Platforms that integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure while offering robust security features will gain favour.

Supporting Evidence: A significant number of organisations are integrating zero trust principles into their security strategies, emphasising automation, cloud security, and data protection, which drives the need for consolidated, security-first EUC solutions. (Source: Netgate)

This trend highlights the move towards streamlined and secure EUC platforms.