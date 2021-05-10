1Kosmos BlockID Digital Identity Solution Approved as NIST 800-63-3 Conformant & FIDO2 Certified Powered by Advanced Biometrics & Private Blockchain

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

1Kosmos announced its BlockID platform has been approved by Kantara Initiative as a Full Service, conformant with NIST SP 800-63 rev.3 Class of Approval at IAL2 and AAL2. The industry leadership of 1Kosmos connects a broader vision to the Kantara Identity Assurance scheme in its Trust Framework Program.

1Kosmos BlockID is a distributed digital identity platform that performs strong, verified identity-based authentication by easily integrating with existing operating systems, applications, and IT security infrastructure. With BlockID Workforce, BlockID Verify and BlockID Customers, 1Kosmos provides advanced identity and authentication services for the entire security ecosystem.

As the newest approved full-service credential service provider, 1Kosmos subjected its service to Kantara’s third-party assessment against the requirements detailed in NIST SP 800-63-3 Digital Identity Guidelines and Kantara criteria that address the enterprise’s bona fides and the applicable information security management practices.

The growth in services approved by Kantara reflects increased international market demand for independently Trust Marked services providing business and public sector customers with confidence that the identity solutions that they procure have been assessed and found conformant to a set of Kantara-defined criteria specific to the global de facto NIST SP 800-63-3 and ISO standards.

Kantara is the global leader in this domain, operating the only international non-PKI identity assurance scheme and broader Trust Framework scoped for digital identity and personal data standards conformance, approving Credential Service Providers and accrediting Assessors. Kantara works with governments and standards-bodies internationally to apply its Trust Mark for multi-jurisdictional adoption, cross-recognition and mutual trust.