18-22 October 2021 | Sweden + Swapcard: IEC 61850 Week 2021

Driving the rapid replacement of cybersecure IEC 61850 systems within the substation, inter-substations, to the control room, and across DER infrastructure

The 8th annual IEC 61850 Week 2021 draws together IEC 61850 implementation leaders for a week-long review of the latest standardisation developments, pilot project results, large-scale implementation experiences, and future application explorations.

The focus of this year’s programme is on driving the deployment of next generation IEC 61850 architectures through more efficient specification, engineering, testing, operation, and maintenance, as well as innovations in cybersecurity in the context of a more rapid replacement strategy.

Day one kicks off with a hands-on System Specification workshop. Days two to four showcase implementation experiences from leading utilities across Europe, Americas, Asia, Middle East and Africa. The week wraps up with a deep diving seminar into the cybersecurity issues currently impeding the full deployment of IEC 61850, to help utilities tighten up their system security today, and leverage the cybersecurity innovations of tomorrow.

