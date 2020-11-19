Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

EVENTS

17th, 18th and 19th November 2020: The StorageCraft 2020 EMEA Partner v-Conference

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

We kicked-off the inaugural Partner Conference in style, two years ago in Portugal. Last year we went even bigger and bolder in Malta. So where does that leave this year’s event – will it be Monaco, Greece, Dubai…

We guarantee, it will be a first class venue, with no unnecessary travel from your side! Introducing our inaugural digital event, accessible from the comfort of your own home.

- REGISTER




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 