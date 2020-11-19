17th, 18th and 19th November 2020: The StorageCraft 2020 EMEA Partner v-Conference
November 2020 by Marc Jacob
We kicked-off the inaugural Partner Conference in style, two years ago in Portugal. Last year we went even bigger and bolder in Malta. So where does that leave this year’s event – will it be Monaco, Greece, Dubai…
We guarantee, it will be a first class venue, with no unnecessary travel from your side! Introducing our inaugural digital event, accessible from the comfort of your own home.
