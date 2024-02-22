16 - 19 April : Black Hat Announces Content Lineup for Black Hat Asia 2024

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Black Hat, the cybersecurity industry’s most established and in-depth security event series, today announced the release of its content lineup for Black Hat Asia 2024. The live, in-person event will take place at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore from April 16 to April 19. The event will feature 39 Briefings hand selected by the Black Hat Asia Review Board, four days of Trainings, over 25 Sponsored Sessions, and 60 Arsenal tool demos.

On April 18 and April 19, attendees will gain insight into the latest in information security risks, developments, and trends. Briefings highlights include:

Operation PoisonedApple: Tracing Credit Card Information Theft to Payment Fraud – This talk will cover a series of hacking incidents that recently targeted over 50 online shopping malls, resulting in significant data breaches. While the threat group continues to carry out these attacks, researchers will examine their techniques, provide threat intelligence, and discuss potential countermeasures.

Voice Phishing Syndicates Unmasked: An In-Depth Investigation and Exposure – This talk will explore social engineering techniques of select voice phishing attack groups, including the attack methods utilized in the August 2022 voice phishing incident in South Korea that resulted in $4.1 billion in damages.

You Shall Not PASS - Analysing a NSO iOS Spyware Sample – This talk will analyze one of the most advanced malware samples from NSO’s BLASTPASS exploit chain, which used a PassKit file sent through iMessage to bypass Blast Door and infect iOS.

Two- and four-day Trainings will take place from April 16 to April 19 and feature a variety of in-person and virtual courses in pentesting, network technology, open source intelligence (OSINT), and more.

Trainings highlights include:

A Practical Approach to Breaking & Pwning Kubernetes Clusters

Assessing and Exploiting Control Systems and IIoT

Fundamentals of Cyber Investigations and Human Intelligence

Reverse Engineering Firmware with Ghidra

Business Hall passes, or Business passes, are currently available for the 2024 event. The Business Hall showcases the latest products and technologies from leading information security solution providers, and will take place from April 18 to April 19. Business passes provide access to the Keynote, Arsenal, Sponsored Sessions, Bricks & Picks, and more. All Black Hat Asia 2024 pass holders will have access to the Business Hall.

This year’s Black Hat Arsenal at Black Hat Asia will take place from April 18 to April 19. Black Hat Arsenal brings together researchers and the cybersecurity community to showcase and demonstrate their latest open-source tools and products in a conversational environment where presenters can interact with the attendees. This year’s event will feature 60 in-person tool demos spanning exploitation and ethical hacking, reverse engineering, Internet of Things (IoT), hardware, and more.

Top Sponsors and Partners of Black Hat Asia 2024 include:

Diamond Sponsors: Pentera.io, Carbon Black, Appdome, and Upwind Security.

Platinum Sponsors: KnowBe4 and Snyk.

Sustaining Partners: Armis, Axonius, Carbon Black, CrowdStrike, KnowBe4, ManageEngine, Qualys, SentinelOne, Snyk, Sophos, Sysdig, and Trend Micro.

Global Partners: Armis, Carbon Black, KnowBe4, Snyk, Swimlane, and Varonis.

For registration and additional information on Black Hat Asia 2024, please visit www.blackhat.com/asia-24.