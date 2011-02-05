16 - 17 November : Telecoms World Asia Live Online

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Telecoms World Asia continues to be the premier conference focused entirely on Asian Telcos. For the 2021 edition, physical events are currently not possible in the region, therefore Telecoms World Asia will once again run on the virtual platform.

With an outstanding agenda comprising an incredible line-up of over 100 Asian c-suite telecom leaders you will be able to watch, listen and learn on 5 key themes:

INTELLIGENT CONNECTIVITY

TELCO 4.0

CARRIERS WORLD ASIA

NETWORKS VIRTUALISATION

5G

Here are some of the Keynote Speakers presenting on Day 1:

Ahmad Al Neama, CEO Indosat Ooredoo

Donald (Yijun) Tan, CEO China Telecom Global

Jacqueline Teo, Chief Digital Officer HGC Global Communications

Jan Wuppermann, Chief Digital Officer, NTT

Alfredo S. Panlilio, President & CEO, PLDT Inc & Smart Communications

Day 2 sees a heavyweight Keynote Panel set the tone for the rest of the agenda, where they discuss ‘The 5G race in Asia’

Geok Chwee Ong, CEO, Bridge Alliance

Mohamed H Almarzooqi, Group CTIO, Etisalat

Bill Chang,Chief Executive Officer, Group Enterprise, Singtel

Thomas Hundt, Chief Executive Officer, Smart Axiata

Click here to see the full agenda

Telco Operators are actively seeking to capitalise on new technologies and infrastructure opportunities to meet the demands of a huge population of data-hungry customers here in APAC/SE Asia. To help meet this need and create new growth opportunities, Telecoms World Asia has created the ultimate virtual platform where new ideas are discussed, partnerships are formed and businesses become future ready.

Join peers, colleagues and industry friends from across Asia at the largest gathering of senior telecoms executives in APAC.

Impossible to miss.

Website : https://www.terrapinn.com/conferenc...