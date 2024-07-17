15 million Trello users have personal data leaked on hacking forum

July 2024 by Erez Yalon, VP of Security Research at Checkmarx

In the news, account information of more than 15 million Trello users has been leaked online after a threat actor published it on a hacking forum. This includes full names, email addresses and public Trello account information.

The attack reportedly happened in January, when the threat actor, ‘emo’ claimed to have collected the Trello account email addresses by putting 500+ million emails in to an unsecured API.

Erez Yalon, VP of Security Research at Checkmarx, who is also head of the OWASP Top 10 project, comments: