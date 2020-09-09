Search
15 October Webinar EBRC: Kubernetes-as-a-Service & containerisation: What are the advantages for my company?

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

With the evolution of development methods, infrastructures have to be adapted in order to provide the required responsiveness and agility. Ease your digital transformation and increase your innovation capacity with Kubernetes-as-a-Service.

Click here for this webinar

“Agile Development” methods and micro-service developments are encountered with increasing frequency within companies. “Containerisation” makes it possible to support them, which has the advantage of improving the collaboration between the EBRC ITOps teams and our customers’ development teams, thus reducing the overall time to production.

Kubernetes-as-a-Service uses Docker and Kubernetes open market standards, guaranteeing the application portability; their security being ensured by our EBRC-Trusted Cloud Europe resilient infrastructures and our expert teams: Get the best flexibility to deploy your applications safely.

Programme:

10:00 – Opening
10:05 – EBRC Presentation
10:10 – KaaS Presentation
• Agile & DevOps Introduction
• KaaS Overview
• KaaS Added Value
• Roadmap
10:20 – Q&A session
10:30 – End

Click here for this webinar




