15 October Webinar EBRC: An Expert Guide to Migrating Legacy Databases to PostgreSQL

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

In collaboration with EDB, This webinar will review the challenges teams face when migrating from Oracle databases to PostgreSQL.

This webinar will review the challenges teams face when migrating from Oracle databases to PostgreSQL. We will share insights gained from running large scale Oracle compatibility assessments over the last two years, including the over 2,200,000 Oracle DDL constructs that were assessed through EDB’s Migration Portal in 2020.

During this session we will address:

● Storage definitions

● Packages

● Stored procedures

● PL/SQL code

● Proprietary database APIs

● Large scale data migrations

We will end the session demonstrating migration tools that significantly simplify and aid in reducing the risk of migrating Oracle databases to PostgreSQL.

AGENDA

10 :00 – Opening

10 :05 – EBRC & EDB presentations

10 :10 – EBRC and EDB’s solutions

10:20 – Q&A session

10:30 – End

Practical information

The session will be held in English. Context: A moderately technical webinar focused on how to get off Oracle, what the gotchas are, and how to address them.

Audience: Business owners and architects who want to assess the feasibility of getting off one of the leading, and most loathed, legacy database This session is strictly reserved to end-users, IT service provider companies cannot access the webinar.

Pre-registrations are mandatory in order to receive a link and access the webinar.

https://www.ebrc.com/en/event/webin...