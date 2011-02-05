Search
15 - 17 September Commercial UAV Expo Americas 2020 - Virtual

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

A re-imagined virtual event where the commercial drone community will gather to learn, connect, and drive the industry forward. The event will feature virtual exhibits and demonstrations by UAS solutions providers; keynotes, panel discussions, and presentations with interactive Q&A and chat; AI-powered networking; and more. In addition to content about the challenges and opportunities the industry is facing due to COVID-19, industries covered include Construction; Drone Delivery; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping. It is presented by Commercial UAV News and organized by Diversified Communications a global event producer that also organizes Commercial UAV Expo Europe, GeoBusiness Show,International LiDAR Mapping Forum, SPAR3D Expo & Conference and AEC Next Expo & Conference.

URL: www.expouav.com
Email: info@expouav.com
Dates: September 15-17, 2020
Location: Virtual

Hashtag: #expouav20
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UAVExpo/
Twitter: @expouav https://twitter.com/expouav
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/co...
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/expouav/




