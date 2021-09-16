14th – 16th September 2021: Cyber Intelligence Europe will be taking place in Rome, Italy

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Many European governments are looking at the building stronger defence systems to potential cyber attacks to their critical infrastructure. Many criminals are using new and sophisticated methods to breach cyber defences.

Cyber Intelligence Europe will bring together leading government officials from across Europe to discuss the latest threats being faced in their nation. With the world becoming more digitalised year on year it is imperative that cyber security systems are up to date and secure from breaches. With the increase in smart cities across Europe and the developments in 5G networks cyber criminals can gain access to major city infrastructures remotely whilst hiding their identity within the darknet.

As well as discussing the latest cyber threats and challenges to government departments the event will also focus on the importance of threat intelligence, new cybercrime trends, digital programs, cyber laws and regulations, European policies and strategies and international cooperation.

Cyber Intelligence Europe will be taking place in Rome, Italy on the 14th – 16th September 2021. During the event you will have the opportunity to meet with international senior government officials as well as key officials from the Italian government and armed forces.

