14 alleged members of REvil ransomware gang arrested – Netwrix comments

January 2022 by Netwrix

Following reports that 14 members of the REvil ransomware gang have been arrested in Russia on January 14th, Dirk Schrader, Global VP of Security Research at NNT, now part of Netwrix has provided the following comment on the possible outcomes following these arrests:

“The news about arrests of ransomware gang members and affiliates gives a promising start to year 2022. We can hope that the REvil group is now dismantled in what looks like an unprecedented and coordinated effort by law enforcement across the globe. Events like this should send shivers throughout the ransomware ecosystem and significantly increase the risks for current and potential future cybercriminals. Time will tell if the number of high-profile ransomware attacks eventually goes down as a result. In the past, any vacuum in the ransomware space was filled by other gangs.

“That said, it is too early to say whether such level of international cooperation will turn into systemic efforts to put an end to widespread ransomware attacks. Only consistent united efforts to deprive the attackers of any safe harbour can ensure long term results. Otherwise, recent detentions will remain exceptional incidents.

“Most importantly, don’t let these arrests lull you into a false sense of security. While one major ransomware actor is taken down, other gangs may see this as a call to step up their game. IT and security teams should continuously re-evaluate the threats and risks and adapt their processes and tools to protect the organisation’s sensitive data and infrastructure.”