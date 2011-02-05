Search
13-17 June 2022 | Edinburgh, UK: IEC 62443 Week 2022

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

The IEC 62443 Week 2022 draws together ICS/OT cybersecurity practitioners from global grid operators, suppliers, and integrators for a week-long review of the latest developments and grid-specific implementations of IEC 62443, towards understanding how the standard can be leveraged to build power grid cyber-resilience. The programme will focus on providing practical strategies and tangible outcomes for utilities, addressing topics including managing cybersecurity governance, risk, and compliance, integrating IEC 62443 with ISO27001/2 and other complimentary standards, supply chain cybersecurity, IIOT device security and upskilling your OT cybersecurity workforce.

The conference will open with a full-day Fundamentals of IEC 62443 workshop, followed by three days of in-depth presentations and panels focused on the practical implementation of the standard across the power grid. The week will wrap up with a day-long offensive cybersecurity briefing to help equip Utilities to meet the growing threat from increasingly sophisticated threat actors targeting the grid. To find out how you can participate as a delegate, sponsor or exhibitor:

Call: +44 (0)20 8057 1700
Email: registration@smartgrid-forums.com
Visit: https://www.smartgrid-forums.com/ie...




