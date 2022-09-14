12-14 September 2022: Oil and Gas Automation & Digitalization Conference

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Oil and Gas Automation and Digitalization 2022 (OGAD 2022) creates Opportunities to boost Profitability and Strategies to Maximize Efficiencies in Oil and Gas Production.

This conference brings together key players of the oil & gas industry, to probe and explore winning strategies and technologies, by means of digitalization in dealing with the current and future challenges of the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors.

This event is a platform bringing the entire Oil and Gas Sector together along with IoT, AI/ML, and digital solution providers to discuss the latest developments and best practices for digital transformation in the industry. Digitalization including AI, IoT, and Blockchain has made a huge impact on helping operating companies improve operational efficiency, eliminate unplanned downtime, improve safety, and reduce overall costs.

With an intense 3-day agenda, the conference seeks to expand in-depth discussions, techniques, and applied knowledge along with technological challenges of oil & gas digitalization. You will gain insights from the best in the industry and make lifelong friends. Moving forward with the success of the inaugural conference, the Oil and Gas Automation, and Digitalization – 2021 will once again hold a promising meeting place for the industry, through its interactive sessions, highlighting the latest Digital Developments in the oil and gas.

Conference Website: https://ogad-conference.com | Date: 12-14 September 2022

