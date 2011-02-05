10 good resolutions for successful e-mail marketing in 2020 in compliance with the GDMP

January 2020 by CSA

Good New Year’s resolutions belong to New Year’s Eve like fireworks, but most of the time they remain what they are, just resolutions which are never systematically put into practice. The Certified Senders Alliance (CSA) has summarized 10 good resolutions for the year 2020, which you should absolutely stick to, at least if you want to run successful email marketing campaigns in the coming year in compliance with the GDPR and count on a trustworthy relationship with your current and future customers.

The law is the law

Always comply with the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR). Not only because you are threatened with heavy penalties for non-compliance, but also because a breach of the law endangers your good reputation and the trust of your customers. If you meet the criteria of the Certified Senders Alliance (CSA) and become certified, you are always on the right side, also with regard to GDPR.

Defend yourself against phishing

Protect yourself and your brand against phishing. Use SPF, DKIM and DMARC standards when sending your e-mails. With the help of DMARC, Sender Policy Framework (SPF) and Domain Keys Identified Mail (DKIM), you can make your e-mails clearly recognizable to mail providers and at the same time determine how they should handle e-mails that appear to come from you. In this way, phishing e-mails can be reliably detected and filtered before they reach the recipient and cause any damage to your customer.

A precious asset: quality addresses

Only include in your mailing list the addresses of people you have legally generated, whose information you know you want and whose consent you can always prove. This not only gives you legal certainty, but also protects your reputation and builds trust with your customers. A small mailing list with high-quality addresses is preferable to a large mailing list with addresses from dubious sources. In any case, use the Double-Opt-In procedure. In case of doubt, you must be able to clearly prove at all times that you have the consent of every person to whom you have sent an e-mail. And with Double-Opt-In (DOI), you’re on the right side.

Beware of traps

Don’t fall into the trap. If you send an email to a Spam-Trap, your reputation as a serious sender suffers and you quickly find yourself on a blacklist. Keep your mailing lists clean and take care of them regularly. Remove inactive addresses from your lists immediately and don’t send to old addresses that you haven’t used for years.

Beware of lotteries

If you participate as a co-sponsor in a competition to generate addresses, please ensure that the number of sponsors is reduced (max. 8) and that you have access to the recipient’s declaration of consent at all times.

Speak clearly

Be honest, even when it comes to attracting new subscribers to your newsletter. Say what you want using clear and understandable language; don’t "hide" your request for consent to advertising. The recipient notices it immediately when they receive a newsletter that they did not actively request. They will unsubscribe, annoyed - or worse - mark it as spam in their inbox.

Keep mailing lists clean

If your email service provider offers the feedback loop, use this option. You will then receive feedback from your provider about recipients who classify your mail as spam or junk mail. This also helps you to keep a clean list, but of course only if you delete the addresses concerned immediately.

Keep your word

Respect agreements. If you have an agreement to send a fashion newsletter, do not send car advertising. If there is already a customer relationship with the recipient for a specific product, make sure you only send them information about the same or similar products. In other cases, only send advertising for the products or services mentioned in the declaration of consent. Avoid using "vague" industry terms such as "finance and insurance" or "mail order" in the statement.

Content matters

If you know your customers’ expectations and provide them with exactly the content they want to read, you’ve already taken a big step towards conversion. At what point in the customer journey is the recipient of my newsletter, how should I address them, what information is relevant and interesting? Relevance creates interest, binds existing customers and generates new ones.

