10 and 11 December - Open Source Experience 2025: New venue, new programme committee, new theme: ‘Open Source, key to Europe’s strategic autonomy’

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

The European event for open source IT solutions will be held this year on 10 and 11 December 2025 at a new venue: the Cité des Sciences et de l’Industrie in Paris, a well-known part of the technological and scientific ecosystem. Supported by Systematic Paris-Region and organised by Infopro Digital Trade Shows, the Open Source Experience is set to become a major event for digital professionals and IT and innovation managers. It highlights the driving role of open source innovations in the digital transformation of organisations in technologies such as AI, Data Management, infrastructures, and increasingly in application solutions.

With more than 4,000 participants expected, 90 exhibitors, 130 conferences and 145 speakers, the show is pursuing its mission of highlighting the strategic role of open source in meeting the many challenges of sovereignty, technological and technical choices, industrial strategies, collaborative innovation and energy resilience, among others.

New leadership for the Programme Committee

The 2025 event also marks the arrival of Ludovic Dubost, Chairman and founder of XWiki, as head of the Programme Committee. A well-known figure in the open source ecosystem, Ludovic Dubost will bring his vision and experience to bear on building an ambitious and inspiring programme with a new editorial line: open source, the key to Europe’s strategic autonomy.

"Open Source Experience 2025 will take place in December, marking a crucial step in our quest to redefine Europe’s digital future. In a world where technology plays a central role in our daily lives, our economy and our security, digital autonomy is becoming a strategic priority," he adds.

To design the programme, he will be assisted by a programme committee made up of experts responsible for each theme, who will select the best proposals from a call for papers.

Ludovic Dubost points out that ‘Open Source Experience is positioning itself as a must-attend event for all players in the sector, whether they are decision-makers in companies or the public sector, creators or developers of Open Source solutions, or IT project managers in charge of implementing Open Source in their organisations’. He invites industry players to « take part in this collective adventure, exchange views with renowned experts, and discover the innovations that will shape our digital future. Together, with Open Source, let’s open the door to our digital autonomy. »

A programme built around 7 key themes

With ‘Open Source, the key to Europe’s strategic autonomy’ as its central theme, the 2025 edition features 7 thematic tracks led by leading European experts:

• Business models and governance (Emily Omier - Emily Omier Consulting): for sustainable open strategies.

• Artificial intelligence & scientific computing (Sylvain Corlay - QuantStack): for data analysis.

• Cloud architecture & virtualisation (Yannick Seiller - FactorFX): for an autonomous future.

• Collaborative tools & business applications (Veronika Mazour Mestrallet - eXo Platform): regaining digital autonomy.

• Development (Emmanuel Bernard - Red Hat): software innovation in action.

• Cybersecurity & the software production chain (Tobie Langel - UnlockOpen and Eclipse Foundation): open source as a foundation of trust.

• International Track: ‘European Open Source ready to challenge the status-quo’: led by Peter Ganten (OSBA / Univention), in collaboration with APELL (Association Professionnelle Européenne du Logiciel Libre), to promote European and international open source excellence.

The call for papers will be open from May 5 to June 22, 2025, and will be accessible directly from the exhibition website (www.opensource-experience.com).

A stronger European dynamic

With a village of European exhibitors and a 100% international track, led by Peter Ganten, President of the German Open Source Business Alliance (OSBA), the event highlights the importance of cross-border collaboration and highlights the open source alternatives offered by European companies and communities.

An event in synergy with DevOps REX

For the second year running, Open Source Experience will be held at the same time and place as DEVOPS REX, the French-language devops conference dedicated to devops feedback, which brings together 600 DevOps and IT professionals. This year’s conference will focus on 4 major themes: devops, devsecops, AI in production and governance. Bridges will reinforce the synergy between the 2 events, both in terms of content and exhibition.

About Open Source Experience

Open Source Experience is Europe’s leading exhibition for open source technologies and solutions, organised by Systematic Paris-Region and Infopro Digital. Each year it brings together digital professionals, explores industry trends and fosters collaboration within the open source ecosystem.

About Systematic Paris-Region

Systematic is Europe’s Deep Tech cluster, connecting software, digital and industry players through collaborative innovation. With over 900 members, Systematic is a leader in funding R&D projects in France and Europe.

About Infopro Digital

Infopro Digital is a leading information and professional services group in France. Its activities cover various sectors, offering multimedia solutions to professional communities in key industries.