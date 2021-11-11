10-11 November 2021 Cyber Intelligence Africa conference and exhibition will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

The South African government are working hard to become a more cybersecure nations in the coming years. In recent rankings they are heading in the right direction, however, there are still many vulnerabilities that need stabilising.

We are pleased to bring our Cyber Intelligence event to the African continent. Our inaugural Cyber Intelligence Africa conference and exhibition will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa on the 10-11 November 2021. During the 2-day show you will hear from the regional governments who will discuss national cyber security strategies and policies, combating cybercrimes across Africa, international cooperation, threat intelligence and detection capabilities and building cyber awareness.

This event will provide you unrivalled access to the regions key government officials who are implementing national cyber security programs and building cyber defence capabilities. Africa suffers from many malware and ransomware attacks as cyber criminals target the easiest organisations and computer systems to breach. However, governments are working tirelessly to prevent future cyber-attacks to their critical infrastructures.

To be part of our inaugural Cyber Intelligence Africa conference and exhibition either as a sponsor, exhibitor, speaker or delegate please contact us on events@intelligence-sec.com or +44 1582 346 706.

https://intelligence-sec.com/events...