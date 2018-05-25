next issues
May 2018 by Marc Jacob
April - May - June 2018 – SPECIAL DISTRIBUTION AT: INFOSECURITY 2017 (London), SOLUTIONS LINUX, DataCenters Dynamics Paris….
Thema :The Red Team
NEWS FILE: ALL ABOUT THE GDPR with spécial interview of the CNIL & AFCDP
Deadline for copy: 25 May 2018 - Publication planned for 15 June 2018
July - August - September 2018 – Special distribution at: LES ASSISES DE LA SECURITE (in Monaco …
NEWS FILE: ALL ABOUT THE GDPR with spécial interview of the CNIL & AFCDP
Deadline for copy: 31 July 2018 – publication planned for 17 Septembr 2018
October - November - December 2018 – Special distribution at: AFCDP CONFERENCE, FIC 2019, ROOMN…
NEWS FILE: ALL ABOUT THE GDPR with spécial interview of the CNIL, AFCDP & CLUSIF
Malware Buster: - The annual review of the attacks in 2018
Deadline for copy: 5 November 2018 – publication planned for 3 December 2018
January – February – March 2019 – Special distribution at the following events: GS DAYS, Data Center Show Paris…
NEWS FILE: ALL ABOUT THE GDPR with spécial interview of the CNIL, AFCDP & CLUSIF
DATA CENTER MAP OF ALL DATA CENTER IN FRANCE & LUXEMBOURG (included in the map A2 broadcast exclusively on Cloud Computing World Expo lounge Warning map released on April 1, before the release of the magazine)
Deadline for copy: 15 February 2019 – Publication planned for 15 March 2019
CONTACT FOR SUBSCRIPTIONS & PUBLICITY
SUBSCRIPTIONS
SIMP
17, av Marcelin Berthelot, 92320 Châtillon, France
Tel.: +33.1.40.92.05.55
Email: marc.jacob@globalsecuritymag.com
PUBLICITY
SIMP
17, av Marcelin Berthelot, 92320 Châtillon, France
Tel.: +1 33 40 92 05 55
Email: ipsimp@free.fr
Technical Manager:
Tweeter