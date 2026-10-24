https://www.itsa365.de/en/it-sa-expo-congress

The trade fair covers the entire range of products and services in the field of cybersecurity: hardware, software, training and consulting services as well as Security as a Service. Important topics at it-sa are cloud and mobile security, data and network security, the protection of critical infrastructures, and industrial Security.

Since 2009, it-sa Expo&Congress in Nuremberg has been the meeting place for decision-makers, experts and IT security officers from all sectors of the economy. Whether they represent industry, the service sector or public administration, the exhibitors at it-sa offer customised and individual solutions. On the exhibitor side, it-sa addresses the entire IT security market, including physical IT security. The event thus offers trade visitors a showcase of the IT security industry from Germany and abroad that is unique in Europe. Outstanding innovations by young companies in the field of cyber security will be honoured with the ATHENE Startup Award UP@it-sa.

The freely accessible lecture programme and product-neutral contributions and discussion panels from the it-sa insights series provide trade fair visitors to it-sa with the latest expertise in the industry. In addition, the congress programme Congress@it-sa, organised in cooperation with renowned associations and organisations, offers an intensive dialogue on current topics in IT security.

Welcome to the world of IT security.