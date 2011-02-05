ip.access sign a distribution agreement with Druid Software

March 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

ip.access has announced the signing of a distribution agreement with Druid Software to provide secure, private network solutions for ip.access customers in the US, Europe and Asia Pacific regions.

Druid Software and ip.access build upon a strong partnership that spans many years where Druid’s private networks and ip.access’ carrier grade small cells are deployed in highly critical, large scale campus deployments like hospitals, elderly care villages, manufacturing facilities, hotel chains and most recently instant networks for security, policing and fire services.