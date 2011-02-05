Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

ip.access sign a distribution agreement with Druid Software

March 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

ip.access has announced the signing of a distribution agreement with Druid Software to provide secure, private network solutions for ip.access customers in the US, Europe and Asia Pacific regions.

Druid Software and ip.access build upon a strong partnership that spans many years where Druid’s private networks and ip.access’ carrier grade small cells are deployed in highly critical, large scale campus deployments like hospitals, elderly care villages, manufacturing facilities, hotel chains and most recently instant networks for security, policing and fire services.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 