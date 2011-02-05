Search
Interdepartmental delegate for equal opportunities for overseas French citizens and STEPHYA Datacenter Global Services, have signed a partnership trough the multiyear objectives’ “equality and employment platform” (« Plateforme Egalité Emploi »)

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Jean-Marc Mormeck, interdepartmental delegate for equal opportunities for overseas French citizens and Salim Bouziane, CEO of the company STEPHYA Datacenter Global Services, have signed a partnership trough the multiyear objectives’ “equality and employment platform” (« Plateforme Egalité Emploi »).

Joining the 15 signatories’ companies including groups like Danone and Orange, STEPHYA commits to publicize internships’ and jobs through the web platform implemented by the interdepartmental delegation.

Hence STEPHYA reaffirms its social commitment for the benefit of a true equality of opportunity, particularly towards youth from districts which are admissible to the «urban policies » (« politiques de la ville »), who will receive an in-house training on digital jobs notably those of Datacenters.




