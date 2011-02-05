iland Named to a Leader Position for the Fourth Consecutive Year in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

iland announced its fourth consecutive year in the Leaders quadrant of the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)[1]. Gartner recognised iland for its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

The latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for DRaaS comes as the DRaaS industry witnesses significant churn with more than seven providers having experienced recent acquisitions or financial challenges. iland meanwhile is marking 12 years in the DRaaS market and approaching its 25th anniversary as a company with a complete product portfolio that includes iland Secure Cloud, iland Secure DRaaS, iland Secure Cloud Backup, and its latest fully managed business continuity solution, Autopilot Managed Recovery.

iland serves small and large enterprise organisations around the world through offices in the US, UK and Australia, and from nine data centers around the world in Los Angeles, Dallas, Washington, D.C., London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Singapore, Melbourne and Sydney.

“iland is proud to once again be recognised as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for DRaaS,” said Justin Giardina, CTO at iland. “But we’re even more proud of the 12 years of service and support we’ve been able to provide customers, giving them a platform in the cloud to support and protect their businesses. We are committed to developing and enhancing our platform for an even better customer experience, while also expanding services to other parts of the world.”

[1] Gartner Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service, Mark Jaggers, Ron Blair, Lisa Pierce, 5th June 2019