iland Expands Global Channel Sales with Enhanced Partner Programmes, Cloud Computing Tools and New Canadian Data Centre

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

iland is expanding its global channel sales programme to address substantial partner growth and customer demand for its secure cloud backup, infrastructure and disaster recovery solutions in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, Australia and Africa.

Built on proven VMware technology, iland’s solutions have traditionally been sought out by small- and medium-sized organisations that lack the resources and expertise to deploy, test and manage their own cloud-based disaster recovery, backup and infrastructure solutions. The company is now reaching a broader audience of enterprise customers through an expanding partner network of resellers and managed service providers that understand the value of migrating solutions to the cloud.

The new iland channel programme includes a partner portal for training, certification and sales management, expanded opportunities for regional partners in North America through the addition of a data centre in Canada, and a complementary cloud assessment tool to help partners and customers plan and manage their data and workloads in the cloud.

New Partner Portal

The new iland partner portal helps train and enable resellers through a customisable single source for courses, certifications and marketing toolkits. The portal is part of a broader effort to improve how iland works with partners to identify leads and close sales. iland is also enhancing the process for partners to register new deals including providing greater visibility into the sales pipeline.

The iland channel programme provides partners with three options: refer a customer to iland and collect recurring commissions; resell iland services; or include iland’s platform as a part of a larger service offering.

New Canadian Data Centre

Based on customer demand, iland is announcing a new data centre in Canada, joining nine other iland data centres around the world including Los Angeles, Dallas, Washington, D.C., London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Singapore, Melbourne and Sydney.

iland’s Canadian data centre will provide access to the company’s full suite of secure cloud services, built on iland’s Secure Cloud Platform, including Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Backup as a Service (BaaS).

Updates to Catalyst Cloud Assessment Tool

iland is announcing several new updates to its complementary Catalyst cloud assessment tool that helps partners and customers simplify their journey to the cloud. Catalyst enables customers to right-size their cloud resources by determining bandwidth and capacity needs when moving to the cloud for the first time or planning for future workloads and demands.