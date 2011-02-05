iland Announces Major Upgrade to Cutting-Edge Secure Cloud Console

January 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

iland announce a significant upgrade to iland Secure Cloud Console. This new release includes integration with the full suite of Veeam data protection solutions. iland is the only cloud service provider to offer this ground-breaking level of Veeam data protection integration in a single management console.

The release of Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 4 means iland now provides a single interface for customers to manage, monitor, and report on their disaster recovery services, cloud-based backups, and long-term archive strategies.

iland’s update also includes improvements to historical usage, billing, and performance visibility. This is in addition to full self-service management capabilities that enable customers to request additional resources, configure their disaster recovery automation, test their DR strategy, failover, and more. This delivers a level of transparency and flexibility that fully supports enterprise ambitions for control and agility. The update enables iland customers and partners to operate advanced strategies for business continuity and resilience while reducing the management burden on pressured IT departments.

As a result of these updates, users can now leverage a single, cost-effective solution to meet all their cloud data protection management needs, and significantly improve operational efficiency, productivity, and resource forecasting requirements. iland’s Secure Cloud Console, offering a single interface for customers who are using the entire Veeam protection framework, will be an attractive proposition.

iland has been recognised as Veeam Impact Cloud & Service Provider Partner of the Year for North America in 2015 and 2017 and named Veeam Innovation Award Winner in 2018 and 2019. The partnership not only further validates iland’s industry-leading, cloud-based backup and disaster recovery services but also solidifies the joint offering towards digital transformation empowerment for business leaders.

Availability

iland’s comprehensive Disaster Recovery, Backup and Archive integration of Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 4 is available today.