iDENprotect™ Launches Android Version of its Leading Authentication Technology for BlackBerry Users

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

iDENprotect has announced that its ‘iDENprotect for BlackBerry’ app is now available for BlackBerry managed devices running the Android operating system. ‘iDENprotect for BlackBerry’ on Android can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or from the BlackBerry Marketplace.

In the recent months, there has been another spate of highly publicised data breaches and case of identity theft all of which could have been prevented by stronger, more robust security controls. It is more important than ever that strong and secure controls are employed across all platforms, if companies are to eliminate the risks associated with data leakage and identity theft.

Combined with BlackBerry UEM and the iDENprotect management platform, ‘iDENprotect for BlackBerry’ allows organisations to secure the access to their sensitive company data on their employees’ devices and to also provide strong and secure access to other systems and data using a password-less single sign-on experience.

The iDENprotect technology fulfils the most stringent security requirements by using a combination of unique strong digital key management and the native hardware security present in all modern mobile devices. Simplicity and usability is delivered through the removal of all user passwords, providing a consistent and fluid experience.