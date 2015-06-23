eSentire Included in Gartner’s Managed Detection and Response Services Market Guide for Third Consecutive Year

June 2018 by Marc Jacob

eSentire, Inc. announced its inclusion as a representative vendor in Gartner’s 2018 Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services. This marks the third consecutive year that eSentire was included in the guide since its launch in May 2016.

Market demand continues to climb, fueled by midsized businesses seeking turnkey managed threat detection and response services. Gartner states that “approximately 25% of all inquiries in 2017 related to acquiring security event monitoring services were specifically about MDR,” and predicts that “by 2020, 15% of organizations will be using MDR services, up from less than 5% today.”

According to the guide, “Gartner clients state that they want more comprehensive threat detection and response services than are typically provided by many MSSPs” and see the value in MDR services that include advanced detection and containment tools like managed endpoint detection and response (EDR).

Covert techniques targeting the endpoint are on the rise. eSentire Threat Intelligence reports that 91% of critical Q1 2018 security events resulted from endpoint events which retrieved and executed malicious code from remote sources through known, legitimate binaries, like PowerShell or MSHTA. These processes are used by opportunistic and targeted threats alike, allowing them to circumvent basic controls to deliver and install malware.

In late January 2018, an eSentire advanced threat analytics operation (powered by machine learning and coined “Blue Steel”), detected an adversary leveraging an unknown exploit in Kaseya’s Virtual System Administrator (VSA) product to deploy crypto miners across the infrastructure of a small number of eSentire customers. The attack broadly targeted the trusted system of MSPs and cloud platforms through Kaseya VSA endpoint agents for initial access to deliver malicious scripts. eSentire discovered the threat and notified Kaseya of the intrusions, resulting in multiple security fixes.

eSentire MDR aggregates and combines all signals across the entire threat surface at scale, with expert analysis augmented by machine learning. The company touts a 99.97% false positive reduction by maximizing security analyst efficiency through automated event suppression.