eHosting DataFort Builds Microsoft Cloud Competency Through LiveRoute Acquisition

August 2018 by Marc Jacob

eHosting DataFort (eHDF), the region’s leading Cloud Infrastructure, Managed Hosting and Security Services Provider, announced that it has acquired LiveRoute, a Cloud Solutions Provider in the Middle East. This acquisition is aligned with eHDF’s strategy to accelerate the growth of its Cloud business and strengthen its portfolio by including LiveRoute’s Public Cloud offerings based on Microsoft Azure, Office 365 and Microsoft SharePoint. The strategic acquisition will also allow eHDF to provide managed services to customers having distributed workloads which could be hosted either On-premise, Public Cloud hosted internationally or on a locally hosted Data Centre within the UAE.

LiveRoute, established in 2008, has grown significantly over the last decade with an impressive list of customers from different industry verticals. As a Microsoft Gold partner, LiveRoute provides customers consultancy, design, Cloud deployment, migration and support services to transition them smoothly to the Cloud. Apart from providing Office 365 and SharePoint, the company also expanded its services to include Microsoft Azure.

According to Gartner, spending on Public Cloud services in the Middle East and North Africa region is expected to reach $2 billion by 2020. Platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) will exhibit the highest growth rate. The growth in PaaS and SaaS are indicators that migration of application and workloads from on-premises data centers to the Cloud, as well as development of Cloud ready and Cloud native applications, are fueling growth in this space. Software vendors will continue to shift investments from on-premises license-based software to Cloud-based offerings.

LiveRoute will continue to operate as an independent legal entity. This acquisition will open new doors for both LiveRoute and eHDF, wherein they will be able to cross-sell Cloud services to their customers. For eHDF, the acquisition is the latest step in the company’s efforts to expand beyond its core Cloud Infrastructure Services.