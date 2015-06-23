Zwipe appoints Pierre Girod as Head of Certification

October 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Prior to joining Zwipe, Mr. Girod spent more than ten years at Mastercard, leading card and terminal testing and certification efforts. He served as Head of Labs Accreditation, served on the EMVCo Terminal Approval Working Group and was a key contributor in the Terminal Quality Management (TQM) and Card Quality Management (CQM) processes. His technical background features both senior and advisory postings with many global corporations including Gemalto and Sopra Steria.

Pierre will lead Zwipe’s certification efforts, serving as Zwipe’s primary liaison with the payment networks. He will also be responsible for other payment industry affiliated specification bodies such as EMVCo and the FIDO alliance.