Zwipe adds VP of Business Development

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Mr. D’Albore is a smartcard industry expert with more than twenty years of experience in smartcard development, manufacturing, personalization, integration and business development across Payment, Identification, Transit and Access Control industries. Before Zwipe he worked for Incard, STMicroelectronics, Matica Technologies, IPM Group, Centro Grafico and as a strategic advisor to several stakeholders in the biometric card industry.

As the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Embedded Security News, an online resource that focus on card technology, projects and applications for businesses and consumers, Mr. D’Albore is a widely followed and recognized industry expert. He is the author of "The Rise of Biometric Cards", the first and only independent research on the subject of smartcards with embedded fingerprint sensors.

At Zwipe Mr. D’Albore will focus on partnership building and business development activities, initially focusing on leveraging his extensive network in the Asia Pacific region. Mr. D’Albore will report to SVP Payments, Marcio Stervid.