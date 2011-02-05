Zscaler reveals enterprise IoT ecosystem extends beyond corporate devices; 56 million IoT device transactions over 30 days

May 2019 by Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc., the leader in cloud security, announced today the release of its 2019 report, “IoT in the Enterprise: An Analysis of Traffic and Threats,” which examines traffic stemming from IoT device footprints across the Zscaler™ cloud over the course of 30 days. The ZscalerTM ThreatLabZ research team analysed 56 million IoT device transactions to understand the types of devices in use, the protocols used, the locations of the servers with which they communicated, and the frequency of their inbound and outbound communications.

Over a 30-day period, 56 million transactions were processed in the Zscaler cloud from 270 different types of IoT devices made by 153 different manufacturers. The analysis showed that more than 1,000 organisations have at least one IoT device transmitting data from the network to the internet via the Zscaler cloud platform.

The most commonly detected IoT device categories across the Zscaler cloud included IP cameras, smart watches, printers, smart TVs, set top boxes, IP phones, medical devices, and data collection terminals, among others.

Top IoT Security Concerns:

Weak default credentials

Plain-text HTTP communication to a server for firmware or package updates

Plain-text HTTP authentication

Use of outdated libraries

The Zscaler ThreatLabZ research team consists of security experts, researchers, and network engineers responsible for analysing and eliminating threats across the Zscaler security cloud and investigating the global threat landscape. The team shares its research and cloud data with the industry at large to help promote a safer internet.