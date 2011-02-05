Zscaler names Dali Rajic as President Go-to-market and Chief Revenue Officer

September 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Zscaler, Inc., announced the appointment of Dali Rajic as President Go-to-Market and Chief Revenue Officer. He will have worldwide responsibility for all aspects related to revenue growth and go-to-market strategy and the continued evolution of Zscaler’s customer success-focused initiatives. Rajic will report directly to Jay Chaudhry, CEO and Founder, Zscaler.

Mr. Rajic was most recently the Chief Customer and Revenue Officer for AppDynamics, where he designed and oversaw an end-to-end customer success lifecycle model, from engagement creation, pre-sales, sales, and services to customer success. Prior to joining AppDynamics, Rajic held several senior sales leadership positions at BMC Software from 2009 to 2012. Before BMC Software, he was a Regional Vice President of Sales at Verint.

Dali Rajic earned an MBA, Financial and Strategic Management from Northwestern University, and a Bachelor of Science, International Marketing from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.